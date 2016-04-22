Commuters Stop Complaining: Drivers Start New Organization

By Dakota Smith, The Whetstone

As a commuter it can be hard to get work done.

Having taken Writing for Media and Journalism two consecutive semesters, all of us keep saying, “I don’t know what is going on, I’m never on campus.”

Then there is the commuter lounge.

“Ew, look at the microwave.”

“Oh, my god, have you seen the refrigerator?”

“Why doesn’t anyone clean it?”

No one cleans it because none of the commuters actually care as much as they lead on.

That is until about 6 months ago when I was in the lounge and someone finally started to care.

I was comfortably seated in the corner with the one outlet, watching whatever series I decided to binge watch at the time while blowing my time away on Reddit.

Then Christina McTheny came barging in with ravioli and the moment she saw that microwave she chose to finally do something.

She proposed we start the Commuter Student Union, or CSU. At first I thought I would never have time between my classes and working nights at the Acme down the road, but as she discussed the changes we could make I became intrigued.

TV, new microwave, and more outlets were some of the topics she discussed, things that I agreed would be nice to have. Then I explained how commuters I knew from my classes were always annoyed that they never know what is going on at Wesley.

It was then the CSU became official.

I joined the CSU as vice president, so I could help end all the complaining. I mean, why complain when you can do something?

If you don’t like the looks of the microwave or the fact that there’s barely any power sources, it’s time to take initiative and help change it.

After recruiting a treasurer, Alec Alicea-Rivera and Secretary Raiisha Jefferson, the CSU became an official student organization April 11.

It was also, I hope, the official ending to commuter complaining since now there’s no excuse. Join and fix whatever the issue is.