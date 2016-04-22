Professors Shouldn’t Penalize Students for Absences

By Danae’ Carter, The Whetstone

On the first day of classes each student is given a syllabus that tells him or her about the course and rules that must be followed to succeed in the class.

Attendance is always a topic of discussion because most professors only allow students a certain amount of days they can miss without penalty.

For me, this semester was a little different. I have two classes where my professors explained that no absences were allowed.

This was a shock to me because professors can cancel class whenever they want and receive no penalty, so why can’t students do the same?

Students get sick just like professors and, believe it or not, things do actually come up in our lives where we just aren’t able to make it to class.

Most professors take points off from students’ final grades if they miss more than three classes in the semester. This is absurd.

I could get an A on every assignment but end the class with a B or lower because of a few missed classes.

For a class that meets two and three times a week, the “allowed” absence amount doesn’t add up.

As a student athlete, there are a few times each semester where I need those absences to participate in my sport. Unfortunately, some faculty members’ policies have no sympathy for this.

Yes, professors are the ones teaching the courses, but there should be some type pf compromise.

As much as some professors cancel class, students should get reimbursed for the class they are taking if the professor also cancels it more than three times.

The same thing goes with being late to class. Most professors begin to deduct from students grades after three lates.

If I am getting my work done and still passing the class, why should I be penalized for missing a few days?

I’m not saying just taking a break from class for a month straight is OK, but there should be a better rule put into place because the current one doesn’t work.