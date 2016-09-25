Wesley Remembers Student at Vigil and Memorial Service

By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone

Students, faculty, staff and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil in the South Plaza the evening of Sept. 16, and in Bennett Chapel the following morning for the funeral of Alainna-Caitlyn Earl.

Earl, who graduated in May, died Sept. 5 of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Student Government Association Executive Board members passed out superhero balloons, markers and candles to the students at the vigil. Everyone wrote their own message to Alainna on the balloons.

Classmates and close friends shared memories of Alainna. Her older brother and sister, Steven and Alexis, also attended with the rest of their family and shared their memories as well.

The plaza filled with laughter and tears as each person shared an anecdote.

A moment of silence was held just before everyone released their bright balloons into the dark sky watching them until they faded away.

The following morning in Bennett Chapel, about two dozen mourners filtered in after the start of the 9-11 a.m. viewing. Friends and family walked the circumference of the chapel to view the white open casket in the front of the church while her favorite songs played in the background.

To the right of the casket a T.V. screen played a slideshow of images of Alainna throughout her life. On each side of the casket were two pictures of her – one was her graduation picture, the other an image of Alainna wearing a Batman suit.

When the 11 a.m. service started, each pew was filled. The family processed in and occupied the first few rows.

Instead of wearing suits or dresses, some people wore superhero T-shirts or capes in remembrance of her love for Batman.

Dr. Jeffrey Mask, professor of philosophy and religion, began the service with a prayer, after which the congregation sang “Amazing Grace.”

Mask and senior Sam Frain read Scripture from the Old and New Testament before the Wesley College choir sang John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as Dr. James Wilson played along on the piano.

A few people approached the podium to reflect on their relationship with Alainna, including Dr. Linda De Roche, professor of English.

Senior Emily Temple read one of Alainna’s favorite poems, “Silent Noon,” by Dante Gabriel Rossetti, and a few people from Wesley’s band blew their instruments to “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles.

Destiny Hollis, student government association president, briefly expressed her condolences on behalf of the student body, and President Robert Clark reflected on his memories.

Britania Redington, who taught voice lessons to Alainna, sang “Silent Noon” by Ralph Vaughan Williams – a song her former student had picked to sing in one of their music classes.

Mask ended the service with a message of life and a prayer. Family members walked out with Earl’s casket as everyone else followed, singing along to “Yellow Submarine” as it softly played in the background.