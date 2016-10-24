Student Dies in Maryland Car Accident

By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone

Junior Jaylen “Jaybo” Williams died Oct. 15 around 1:15 a.m. after a car accident.

Prince George’s County Police said Williams, 21, who lived in Upper Marlboro, was involved in a three-car accident at an intersection in Accokeek, Md. They said he ran a red light and hit two cars as they crossed the intersection.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Senior Korey Edmonds said he’s going to miss Williams’ motivation.

“All he talked about was money and graduating, that’s all he was focused on,” Edmonds said. “That boy was a go-getter and it made you want to boss up. He was just a good dude to be around.”

Williams’ motivation also stood out to Brian Pantaleon.

“Jaybo was someone who was determined to better himself,” he said. “Knowing him since freshmen year in 2013, his main goal was to graduate and be successful. He’ll be missed greatly.”

Williams, an accounting major, planned to become an accountant after he graduated.

“Jaylen was well-liked by peers and faculty,” his adviser Professor Marilyn Johnson said. “He was rather quiet in class, although, he did volunteer with answers and entered in class discussions. He was a very promising accountant and would have contributed to the profession.”

Pantaleon said he’ll miss the good vibes Williams spread.

“We could never be down,” he said. “He always wanted his ‘good guys’ happy, even if he wasn’t.”

Edmonds said he shared many memories with Williams.

“We all have a lot of memories, too many to just name one,” he said in an email. “I don’t think this page is long enough to tell you a story.”

Pantaleon said he remembers when Williams did a presentation on rapper Chief Keef in their religion class.

“He got an ‘A,’” he said.

Williams’ friends held a vigil Oct. 19 in the parking lot by the tennis courts. Stories were exchanged, music was played and candles were lit in his memory.

Edmonds said he wants people to cherish their friends.

“You just never know sometimes,” he said. “And continue to pray for everybody that was touched by Jaybo. He will live forever with us.”