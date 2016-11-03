Long-time Coach Continues to Bring Success to Wesley

By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone
Wesley hired Coach Mike Drass in 1989 as an assistant football coach, only three years after it graduated from a junior college to a Division III NCAA four-year institution.
“The ‘90s were a really important and fun time if you were coaching here because those were the first years of four-year students,” Drass said.
He said Wesley’s junior college past remained important.
“One of the most enjoyable things as a coach was really getting to know the alumni from the junior college era because they really have a deep love for Wesley College,” he said.
As the head football coach, Drass’ record stands at 216-60-1, but he doesn’t see that as an accomplishment.
“The moment you let accomplishments come into the equation, you’re not going to have success,” he said. “My biggest accomplishment is not ever thinking about accomplishments.”
Drass, who’s also Wesley’s athletic director, has been head coach of Wesley’s football team for 24 years.
During that time, the team advanced to the playoffs 11 consecutive times, won the regional championship six times, produced several All-Americans, two Gagliardi trophy winners (equivalent to the Heisman trophy) and one NFL player.
Trophies of different shapes and sizes line the perimeter of Drass’ office.
“You just think about trying to recruit the best student athletes you can, work hard with those kids and try to develop them to be productive young men.”
Junior Kenyari Moore said Drass is a great man and coach.
“He’s like a father figure, he’s there for everybody and he treats us like we’re all his sons,” he said.
In his first season as head coach in 1993, Drass’ Wolverines went 7-3-1.
Creating relationships with the players was the most rewarding part of his job, he said.
“That doesn’t stop when they’re seniors and after they graduate,” he said. “That’s a person that’s been part of your life for four years.”
He said his relationship with new players doesn’t form until the end of camp.
“My guys will tell you, for me, I’m a different person on the field than I am off the field,” he said. “The real nice person who recruited you disappears when we’re in the middle of camp.”
Senior Patrick Schlosser, a soccer player and former football player, said Drass was intimidating at first.
“He’s a guy that you grow to love as a player,” he said.
He said Drass is always helping his athletes.
“He’s been there to help me with school, put me in touch with the right people, talk to my teachers if need be,” Schlosser said. “He was always on top of me as far as my academics.”
Junior My’Asia Davis, one of the team managers, said Drass makes sure everyone and everything is taken care of.
“I was out of school for a year and a half and even then he called to check on me,” she said.
She said Drass helps the team whenever he can.
“If someone doesn’t have enough money, or ran out of Den points or swipes in the café, he would go out and buy them food,” she said.
Tracey Short, field hockey coach and associate athletic director, said Drass is a great teacher and role model.
“I have attended many hall of fame banquets when football players are inducted and I cannot think of one who did not thank him for helping to make them men while coaching them in a sport they loved,” she said.
Short said Drass has tried hard to help the athletic department grow.
“Being the one in charge of an entire department is never easy, especially when you are also a coach,” she said.
When he’s not working, Drass said he enjoys spending time with his daughter, Molly, and binge-watching T.V. shows.
“I can let the whole season go by and then I’ll watch it all in a day and a half,” he said.
One of the shows he binge watches is “Game of Thrones.”
“I like all those type of shows on HBO and ‘Power’ (a TV show on STARZ),” he said. “I’m a Tommy fan, but I don’t like Ghost (characters on the show).”
He said he likes the actor who plays Ghost, Omari Hardwick, because he played college football at the University of Georgia.
Short has worked with Drass for 22 years. She said he always has her back.
“Whether it is about my team, or personally, I believe I could talk to him about a lot of things and he would give the best advice he could,” she said.
Drass was a team captain at the Division II school he attended, Mansfield University, and a 3- year starter as an offensive tackle. His athletic success led him into Mansfield’s hall of fame.
In 1983, he became the assistant coach at North Penn High School in Bloomsburg, Pa. Two-years later, he was the head coach.
“I always knew I wanted to coach,” he said.
Before he was hired at Wesley, Drass returned to his alma mater to join the football team’s coaching staff as a defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
While serving as the head football coach at Wesley in 1995, Drass became the associate athletic director. 10 years later, in 2005, he became the official athletic director.
