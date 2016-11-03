Student Acknowledges Losing a Friend

By Kenneth Young

On Sept. 6, we lost a one-in-a-billion kind of person. Someone the world needed, but didn’t deserve.

Alainna Earl was one of my best friends, and I never would have thought that I’d have to deal with losing her. She was one of the few people who helped me grow as a person in my time at Wesley College. Whether it was about classes, “Supernatural,” or Batman, she was always on her ‘A’ game.

Alainna was the true definition of what a best friend should be. Bluntly honest and giving no sugarcoated answers, always there to listen and talk to and had similar interests to my own.

She and I used to spend forever talking about life, movies, games and which Batman portrayal, show or even movie was the best. Even when talking about Batman, she stood by what she believed and you couldn’t convince her otherwise.

She was liked by many, and why wouldn’t she be? She was outgoing and people loved her. She was also one of the funniest people I knew. She could leave you gasping for air – her jokes were that great. She was usually laid-back, but you could feel this energy, this wave of good vibes around her that just rubbed off on you and made you feel like a brand new person.

I wish I had told her how thankful I was to have her in my life and how much of a sister she was to me, but I believe she already knew.

It’s an earth-shattering loss, but she would want us to celebrate her life and how she lived, not how she died. I wish we had more time, but time waits for no one. She would want us to cherish and remember the time we had together. I miss her, but I’m glad she’s not in pain anymore.