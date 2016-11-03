Ticket Sales Show Football Most Popular Fall Sport

By Evan Anderson, The Whetstone
If you ask freshman Tyler McGrath what Wesley College’s most popular fall sport is, it’s a no-brainer.
“Football is a highly popular sport,” he said. “Coach Drass has a big name around here and he just sent Joe Callahan to the National Football League. So now it is going to be way bigger knowing they got someone from Wesley in the NFL.”
Ticket sales also show that football is the most popular fall sport.
The number of tickets sold at the Wesley home football games is almost double the number of tickets sold at field hockey games, men’s soccer games, and women’s soccer games combined.
The College is working to bring up tickets sold for all sports, said Brett Ford, director of sports information.
“One of the things the athletic department has put into action this year is an initiative to promote our home athletic events more on campus,” he said. “Both print and social media efforts have been increased this year, targeting current students on campus. We’re really hoping to bring out more students to games, and so far it looks like we’re seeing some good results.”
Junior Bruce Mosley said the football team is popular because it has consistently made the playoffs.
“That makes the school look good,” he said.
Wesley Football made the playoffs 10 times out of the last 11 years.
Sophomore DaQuan Martin said the football team gets well supported because everyone has friends on the team.
“Many students on campus support the football team just because their friends on the team and that a player went to the league,” he said.
The Green Bay Packers recently signed Joe Callahan, a Wesley College football alumni, in August of this year. Callahan’s friends who supported him when he played at Wesley still support him now that he’s in the NFL.
Junior George Cook is a fan of all Wesley sports teams and says everyone has friends who support them.
“Some students are fans of the soccer team and field hockey team because of friendships,” he said. “When friendships are made off the field, they support each other at events they compete in.”
Junior Chris Scott said men’s sports seem to be always more popular than women’s.
“I think it depends on the sport,” he said. “Men’s sports seem to get more support from the area.”
Wesley College Alumnus and former basketball player Wayne Lennon said Wesley students always supported him.
“They do seem to give support and recognize who the athletes are,” he said. “They acknowledge you when you’re passing them on the way to class.”
Attendance Numbers
Men’s Soccer: Sept. 11- 391, Sept. 17- 455
Field Hockey: Sept. 7- 275, Sept. 15- 317
Women’s Soccer: Sept. 8- 257, Sept. 17- 433
Football: Sept. 2- 2,450, Sept. 10- 2,110
You must be logged in to post a comment Login