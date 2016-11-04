Word in the Plaza: Which Sport at Wesley is Least Recognized?

By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone

Senior Moni Olowere: “The track team. They won nationals and they don’t have a track. Our track team is really good and I just don’t get it.”

Freshman cheerleader Aliyah Myrick: “I think the most unrecognized sport is rugby. Nobody really talks about it, and nobody really participates in it.”

Freshman cross-country runner Courtney Williams: “Rugby is the most unrecognized sport because they are a new team. They were just created. You just don’t hear about their games or anything.”

Junior cross-country runner Ja’mier Bailey: “We don’t get any credit. Every year we do good at conference and nobody looks at us. We’re just underrated.”

Junior baseball player Matt Horton: “I don’t really go to the games. Once in a while I’ll go to a basketball game but they still get recognition. It would probably be one of the fall sports, if you try to go to a field hockey game or women’s soccer game only five or six people from the school show up – maybe friends of teammates. I don’t know if you can say one specific team is unrecognized.”

Junior baseball player Ryan Devine: “Anytime anyone mentions a good sports team they say the football team or soccer team, but the (baseball team) always have a positive record and there’s a lot of talent. I feel like we’ll be good this year.”

Senior Elizabeth Hazlett: The women’s rugby team because based off how much attention is upon the football team, the baseball team and even the men’s rugby, women’s rugby gets pushed aside. I guess it’s partially because of they are up and coming and newly formed, but I think we can still have more announcements, more attention toward what they are doing and accomplishing.”