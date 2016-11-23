Holiday Break Gives Students Opportunity to Work

By Rahim Harris, The Whetstone

Junior Billy Peyton works during break to keep money in his pocket.

“I spend my winter break working two jobs so I can have money for the spring semester,” he said.

Peyton works at Finish Line and McDonalds in his hometown of Atlantic City, N.J.

“I like to have my own money so I don’t have to ask anyone for anything.”

For students like Peyton, the holiday break is a chance for them to work and make money. For others, they may look forward to relaxing and unwinding for the spring semester.

Many students who return home during break have to work.

“Not every student gets the luxury of sitting around during the Christmas break,” said junior Denise Cherry who works at Macys in the Dover Mall. “Some of us have to work to make ends meet.”

Some students who don’t work during the break say they’ve done enough work during the school year.

“I think that between me being in school and being a RA, that’s enough work and I need to enjoy my break,” said junior Sasha Wise, an RA in Gooding Hall. She lives in Queens, N.Y.

“I don’t work during the break but I do work on my music, which could potentially earn me money,” said sophomore Issa Martin, an aspiring rap artist who lives in Atlantic City.

Some students say they have to work to buy gifts.

“I work over the winter break so I can buy myself things, and get my gifts for my loved ones,” said junior Zakari Hilaire, who delivers food to supermarkets and stores for Jersey Lynn Farms in Brooklyn.

“I think it’s selfish to not work over the break when you have loved ones to look out for,” he said.

Some students say that break is time for loved ones.

“I don’t work because school has me worn out and I just want to focus spending time with my family and hometown friends,” said sophomore Bria Newman, who lives in Egg Harbor City, N.J. “I don’t really need money because and I get most of what I want and need for Christmas.”