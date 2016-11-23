LGBTQ: Student Struggles Exposing True Self

By Najya Beatty-McLean, The Whetstone

She opened the door to her apartment on campus wearing a baggy T-shirt, loose jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Her long blonde hair came out of the hat and her voice softened as she introduced herself, “I am Sydney Jacobs” or as we know her outside of those walls, senior Jake Bradner.

“I haven’t always identified as a female,” she said. “It wasn’t until I came to college that I started to realize I identified as a female.”

Jacobs said she started to accept who she was during her freshman year at Wesley.

“I was in the play ‘Hairspray’ here on campus my freshman year,” she said. “I felt really comfortable playing a woman. When I put on the dress and makeup, I felt like I was truly myself and all this confusion I had in my head is really who I am.”

She said she feels like she has always felt this way deep down but could never explain why.

“I could never tell you why I’m like this,” Jacobs said. “I just know deep down in my heart and my soul, I was never meant to be a man. I should’ve been born a woman.”

Jacobs describes the toughest thing to deal with as acknowledgement.

“I think if I were to come out fully, people wouldn’t acknowledge that,” she said. “I want to be seen as who I truly am and the fact that people wouldn’t think twice about it, is tough.”

Being a transgender today is hard, she said.

“When it comes to coming out, I feel like there are a lot of boundaries at this time,” she said. “Most people call me by my birth name, Jake, but I really just want everyone to call me Sydney. But not everyone is willing to do that right now.”

The struggle of hiding behind this mask takes a huge toll on Jacobs. She’s filled with hate and disgust for herself.

“I hate shaving my face. I hate the stubbles on my face,” she said. “More than anything, I hate my voice because it sounds more masculine than feminine.”

She is bothered by the role she has to play around everyone because no one knows the person she truly is behind her “Jake mask.”

“This whole summer, I basically put on a mask in front of everyone, showing them who they think I am,” she said. “That’s not fair to me.”

Being afraid of what might happen is something she thinks about frequently.

“I am most afraid of heartbreak when it comes to coming out to everyone,” she said. “I am afraid that people will be scared of me, I hate it but that’s just the way it is. And that’s stopping me from coming out.

Even on campus, Jacobs feels like she has to wear the mask because she doesn’t want to terrorize everyone.

“I think for some people on campus, me coming out might be tough,” she said. “My classmates, professors and everyone else has seen me a certain way for four years being someone else. I can’t just change out of nowhere.”

Jacobs has one good friend on campus, his roommate, senior Kenneth Young.

“Jake and I have been friends since freshman year and roommates since sophomore year,” Young said. “When he told me he was bisexual, he thought I would freak out or something. But I didn’t, I don’t look at him any differently.”

Young describes Jacobs as unique – but not different than anyone else.

“When it comes to things like music, film, and especially politics, he is very meticulous,” he said. “He enjoys befriending people and making jokes.”

Young said he doesn’t think Jacobs’ sexuality factors into their friendship.

“Knowing what I know hasn’t changed anything, I just let him be,” he said.

Having support is something Jacobs wants badly, but she doesn’t know how much support she might actually have.

“I saw Jake in a dress and I thought ‘yaaasss Jake, work it!” said classmate senior Adriane Fraser. “When I saw him, I pointed him out and I was happy for him. He looked better than some females.”

“I saw him at the mall in a dress,” classmate DaJahn Lowery said. “I really didn’t pay it any attention because that’s his life and he can do what he wants with it.”

Jacobs worries about life after college the most.

“I mainly worry about jobs,” she said. “I feel like people could still fire you and not necessarily tell you the reason, and I feel like that’s not fair.”

Jacobs points to her 3.45 GPA.

“To do all that hard work and have them deny you, it sucks,” she said.

The greatest problem that prevents Jacobs from coming out is her parents.

“I don’t think my mom and stepdad would be accepting,” she said. “But I think people would be accepting here. I just don’t feel like it’s the right time.”