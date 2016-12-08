By Chris “Coach Baby” Henry

Referring to the derogatory article printed the November issue of The Whetstone titled, “Title IX: Women’s Rugby Coach Resigns During Investigation.”

First, allow me to address the fact that the investigation was not for a Title IX infringement, but an investigation to verify the complaints against me as a coach and staff member of Wesley College, which fell under Title IX. I was found “not responsible,” according to my Title IX rep, Heather Schalk.

Second, I would like to give a brief history of events leading to the complaints.

I was the head coach of the Women’s Rugby Team in spring 2016, until Coach Kevin Phillipson neglected to pay the player’s individual dues to USA RUGBY & EPRU without our knowledge. Phillipson also spent all the budget on men’s uniforms, a professional photo shoot, calendars for fundraising, and their USARUGBY & EPRU dues and travel expenses.

The season ended early and the club was fined.

I was hired as head coach of the rugby program, men and women, in August. I had the vision to build the rugby program into something we could be proud of by promoting Wesley. I was given a “proposed” budget of approximately $11,000 for two season and it was split between the men and women.

I was told that some budgets at Wesley could be cut by 40 percent, but not to worry about rugby. We had the money to start up the rugby program, but it was taken away. We were told that rugby was a start-up but was now broke.

Dean Anderson attempted to take part of another program’s budget to give to the rugby team, but this was denied.

To at least pay for the women’s uniforms, Anderson loaned the team $1,575 to cover the cost. The team owes that amount back to Anderson.

I was also told that rugby will be a “test” for future athletic clubs. We were to be treated as a real sports team, yet we were denied the use of Wesley facilities. However, a real sports team runs as a business, and we did not have a booster club like most sports teams do or did in high school.

As for the Rhino rugby uniforms (jerseys, shorts and socks), I ordered them twice during a half-off sale. They were supposed to be ordered in mid-August, but the women did not have the money to start the $800 order. A late September email from the Rhino representative said, “Wesley is dragging their feet on your payment,” which explained the delay of the uniforms.

Although the men could not raise their dues nor find enough players to field a team, the women succeeded in fundraising. I was extremely proud of their efforts and help.

I had many Wesley promises broken, frustrating all of us. This led to aggression toward me, which I reported on four different occasions to Dean Anderson, including the increase of focal seizures, and I became extremely ill, but it all fell on deaf ears. I asked for a mediation when this started. Again, nothing done.

Finally, on my last day, I was shocked to hear from Anderson, “There have been concerning complaints about you. President Clark and I have decided to shut down the rugby program while a Title IX investigation is complete. Therefore, no rugby, no need for a coach and no viable reason for you to have office hours in Student Affairs. You are not Wesley material.”

I was told I would be given a representative at the college, and took a leave of absence until the investigation was over, and until my neurologist cleared me.

I truly believed in the rugby program and its athletes.

Why would a volunteer rugby coach want to endure all of this? I love the game.

This has been a learning experience for me. I pray it has been for Wesley.

-D. Chris “Coach Baby” Henry