By Sahar Aljunaidi

An event was held on Wesley college campus Nov. 18 about one of the most controversial topics in the media – Islam.

Muslim Appreciation Day was a successful event that was organized to establish a new perspective on the religion of Islam and convince the audience that it’s a peaceful religion and that it is not the same religion as it is portrayed in the media.

Those in attendance were local members of the Islamic Community and students of Wesley College.

At the event, the speakers underlined the fact that Islam is a religion of tolerance, inclusiveness, and peaceful coexistence. They also expressed the apprehension Muslims experience in the USA due to media biases and public misconceptions. The speakers tried to explain that Islam is a religion, which respects and preserves the rights of women.

The attendees seemed to have liked the event. They asked questions and participated in an open discussion with the speakers. The guests also seemed to enjoy the activities that came along with the event such as henna and the cultural Indian and Arabic food.

It was a pleasure and great experience for me to organize such an event as this one. I enjoyed helping others learn the true meaning of Islam. Hopefully, I will get the chance to organize another event similar to this one this next semester.