by Liz Martinez, The Whetstone

Senior and old Core student Kevin Johnson knows the struggle of registration all too well.

Johnson makes the registration process easier on himself by knowing what classes he wants ahead of time.

“If you didn’t have trouble signing up for classes at some point, I’d argue that you aren’t really a Wesley student,” he said. “Classes fill fast and if you wait an extra day, they could be gone.”

Director of Academic Records Patricia Seunarine says that registration would not be such a hassle if students read the emails that Academic Affairs sends out.

“We send out helpful information that would make students’ lives easier,” she said. “Freshmen should attend the registration seminars that the Coordinator of Advising sets up for them each semester.”

Freshman Brooke Retkowski learned how hard it can be for students to get the courses they need.

“Everyone gets up at 6 a.m. to register because of how quickly classes fill up,” she said. “On top of that, the internet becomes slow so it can be stressful trying to add the classes.”

Registration for summer and fall 2017 courses begins March 20.

Seunarine suggests students make a plan for what classes they need weeks before sign-ups start so they stay on track for their degree.

“Students should be thinking about this long before registration opens for a semester,” she said. “I recommend that students look at the four-year plan for their major which is found in the catalog online.”

Johnson agrees that registering for classes is less stressful when students are well prepared.

“When you know the time for sign up is approaching, start looking for your classes then,” he said. “You can go into MyWesley and find the classes offered next semester.”

Retkowski said as a first year student she wanted to feel more informed about the registration process.

“I wish that I knew more about the choices I could have had,” she said. “Some of the classes I’m in right now aren’t the best to take during my softball season so I’ll probably have to add drop them.”

Johnson said students should be prepared to meet with their advisors well in advance.

“When the time for sign up is approaching, start looking for your classes then,” he said. “I would always meet with my advisor before the next round of students got to sign up.”

Seunarine agrees that when students make an appointment with their adviser early there’s less of a chance the classes they want will be full.

“Students should be reaching out to their advisors to make an appointment two weeks prior to when registration opens up for them,” she said. “If they wait too long, the advisor may not be available until registration has already opened.”