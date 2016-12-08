By Sydney Stump, The Whetstone

Sophomore Evan Anderson is already enjoying his second season on the Wesley College basketball team.

“I think I did pretty well last year,” Anderson said. “I set a lot of goals for myself and ended up rookie of the year. Can’t wait to bring everything to the table this season.”

Winter sports at Wesley College include men’s and woman’s basketball, and Indoor track. Each team is looking forward to this season.

Last season, men’s basketball ended with a 10-16 record overall and 8-10 in conference.

Head Coach Dean Burrows said this team has the potential for a great season. Burrow’s goal, however, isn’t about looking ahead or behind.

“My goal is for this team to go 1-0 every day,” he said. “One and 0 in every drill, every practice, and every game. The championships are the destination and if we reach the goal of working hard every day, we’ll reach that destination.”

Women’s basketball Head Coach James Wearden said he has similar goals

“The main goal is to be competitive, always be competitive,” he said. “The second goal is making the playoffs.”

Women’s basketball had an overall record of 7-18 and 6-12 in conference last year.

This year, the team is returning with four seniors including 2015-16 All-Conference Brionna Johnson.

“Individually I would just like to do anything I can to make my teammates better players,” she said. “And I would like for us to win a conference championship and play in the NCAA playoffs.”

Wearden said he is hoping his seniors will help lead the team this season.

“I have four seniors this year and I’m hoping that they’ll really drive the team into a great season,” he said.

Head Coach Stephen Kimes said the indoor track season is more like a practice season for the spring outdoor track.

“We still have the goals to do well and break personal records,” he said. “However, if you have a good indoor season, you’ll have a good outdoor season, so winter is more about preparing for the spring.”

Evan Anderson

Both the men’s and women’s indoor track teams, however, showed impressive results in last year’s season, including placing in nationals.

Although all three sports have big plans for their seasons, they all just enjoy being with their teams, and getting the opportunity to play their sport.

“My favorite part about being on this team is having the opportunity to stay on the court,” Anderson said. “Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play at a collegiate level and I’m blessed that I’ve gotten to continue playing after high school.”