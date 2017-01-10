By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone

Transfer student Phaelaoin Mills said she loves Wesley’s new coffee shop.

“It’s very impressive that a group of five people could put all of this together in the amount of time that they did,” the junior said on her first day as a Wesley student. “Fifty cents for a cup of coffee? I’m going to come here for the rest of my life.”

A group of students turned the faculty lounge – at least for a few hours each evening – into the Midnight Roast, a student-run coffee shop located on the north side of the ground floor in College Center.

Midnight Roast members include Kenny Ciccoli, Betty Lee, Austin Luna, Kelsey Fitzpatrick and Ed Brandenburg

The Midnight Roast is Open Sunday-Thursday, 8 p.m.-midnight

Ciccoli said the group will receive $5,000 from the Student Government Association each semester to maintain operations.“We wanted to provide a place for students to study, to hang out and to have some good coffee late at night in a place that’s kind of quiet,” Ciccoli, president of the Midnight Roast, said.

“Because it is funded by SGA, 100 percent of the proceeds we get can be donated,” Lee, the vice president, said. “Each month we’re choosing a different charity and we’re giving everything we make to them.”

This month’s charity is the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing – a homeless shelter for men in central Delaware.

The Midnight Roast charges only 50 cents for each cup.

“If students donate a dollar or more, they can enter into a chance to win a $100 gift card to the bookstore,” Lee said.

Luna, the secretary, said it only took about two weeks to make the faculty lounge work for the Midnight Roast.

“We repainted the countertops, we asked Mike Dacko from Aramark to use the tables, the couches were here already, we hung up all the lights and made the chalkboard,” he said.

Luna said work-study students will help run the coffee shop, as well as employees from the Underground.

One of the goals for the Midnight Roast is sustainability.

“They got mugs from Goodwill so we don’t have the paper cups to add to the trash, or you can bring your own mug,” said Midnight Roast volunteer Lauren Gray. “Instead of using stirrers, they’re using (uncooked) noodles, which I think is pretty cool.”

The Midnight Roast’s grand opening ceremony was held outside the coffee shop doors Jan. 9.

About 30 students, faculty and staff members gathered in the narrow hallway to watch the five students and Midnight Roast adviser, Dr. Angela D’Antonio, cut the red ribbon with a giant pair of scissors.

“They did all the work themselves,” D’Antonio, a psychology professor, said. “We collaborated a little bit and gave them some advice.”

She said everyone from the different groups who contributed to setting up the coffee shop, such as maintenance, security, student life and faculty, said it was very positive and a great idea.

“They were so happy to support the students,” she said. “I have not seen such great teamwork, collaboration and perseverance.”

Natalie Trujillo

Senior Jarrett Williams said he’s happy he came to opening night as he sipped on his caramel special blend.

“I love the décor, it just looks really vibrant,” he said. “I think this is what Wesley needs.”

Christmas lights hung from the ceiling while students sat in chairs, stools or couches. Everyone drank and chatted while jazz music softly played.

Dr. Jack Barnhardt, psychology professor and SGA adviser, said he came to the Midnight Roast to get some decaf.

“I can’t believe how quickly they got this done,” he said. “The countertop looks brand new. Everything is amazing.”

Barnhardt said the coffee will be better than what he drank in the lounge before the Midnight Roast existed.

Junior Sullivan Lynch came to support his roommate, Luna, and contributed to decorating the lounge.

“My dad actually made the sign,” he said.

A wooden sign carved, “Midnight Roast Est. 2017,” hangs to the right of the countertop.

“I really like the lights,” Lynch said. “I like how they utilized the chalk board.”

The chalkboard above the countertop lists the different coffee, tea and flavors available, as well as price, the name of the monthly charity and “The Midnight Roast.”

Sophomore Elijah Gist did not know the area even existed.

“Everything is good and really nice,” he said. “The only thing that’s missing is live music.”

Luna said it was great to see all the people show up for the grand opening.

“Hopefully it continues to grow and we have more people to follow behind us so it can continue to stay on campus,” he said.