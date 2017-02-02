By Liz Martinez, The Whetstone

Freshman Jason Rigby couldn’t believe what he saw after he walked to his car with a fellow football teammate at the beginning of last semester.

“When I realized that my car had been broken into I was shocked,” he said. “I never thought something like that would happen o

Rigby’s was only one of 10 reports of car break-ins during this school year that has left students on edge.

Freshman Megan DiRubbio said she is now thinking twice about her parking habits.

“I have heard stories about people’s cars being broken into so I’m cautious of where I park,” she said.

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of items have been taken from the cars, Director of Safety and Security Walter Beaupre said. Valuables taken include wallets, laptops, cellphones, and even $950 worth of shoes.

After the break in, Rigby realized his $200 watch was missing and went to Wesley security.

“Security said that they would get back to me and see what the cameras had picked up,” he said. “They never did even though there were cameras in the parking lot.”

Security has provided information about the suspect to the campus community.

“A suspect has been identified in some of the thefts and the information was turned over to Dover police,” Beaupre said.

Wesley Security

Two of the 10 break-ins caused damage, including a smashed window.

“There were no signs of forced entry to the other eight,” Beaupre said.

That’s because students had neglected to lock the other eight cars.

Senior Shellby Bowman wants to prevent being the next target.

“I always lock my car, and I hide my valuables,” she said.

Other students like sophomore Jacob Stackable take the same initiative.

“I always lock my doors,” he said. “The only valuable I bring with me to school is my laptop, which is in my backpack.”

Beaupre suggested keeping vehicles locked at all times and never leaving expensive or important items out.

“Most thieves will walk through a parking lot, checking car door handles, and if they find the door unlocked, they will rummage through the inside of the vehicle,” he said. “If they see something of value while walking past, they might consider using forced entry.”

Rigby said he has learned to do things differently to prevent another break in.

“Now I make sure all of my valuables are out of my car,” he said. “I activate the alarm every time I leave.”