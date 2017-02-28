By Kabrea Tyler, The Whetstone

Housekeeper Marium Jones wishes students would take better care of the dorms.

“There are days it’s not that bad, and there’s days I’m like. ‘How old are you?’”

RAs and housekeepers work to enforce rules for residents to keep Wesley’s dorms clean.

Williams Hall RA Tahir Carr said he cannot tolerate messiness and advises his residents to keep all areas on the floor clean.

“My residents are not to leave any trash in the hallways, lobby, or bathrooms,” he said.

Carpenter Hall RA Lauren Gray said the lobby is the most difficult for her to keep clean.

“I mainly enforce that because it is the first thing people see when they walk in,” she said. “The lobby gets the dirtiest over the weekend because residents hang out there and tend to leave things behind.”

Gooding Hall RA Betty Lee said cleanliness is the biggest problem in Gooding this semester.

“In the bathrooms, I provide some incentives like buying nice-smelling soaps or air fresheners,” she said. “If it gets too bad, I will take away their trashcan, or give them a littering citation.”

Roe Hall RA Yaa Yamoah has a bathroom pledge poster for her girls.

“My main concern is bathrooms,” she said. “The flushing, leaving stuff in the sink, and wiping counters.”

Some RAs said they have had problems this semester.

“The only issue I have had are bathroom toilets getting clogged,” Carr said.

“The microwave room tends to get the most trash and is always dirty,” Gray said. “The second floor is currently the only floor with a microwave so it gets the most foot traffic.”

Lee said this year she has experienced all of the above.

“The lobby is usually clean except on weekends,” she said. “People leave their microwave trash all over. For some reason, there is always pee on toilet seats.”

Some students think all of the housekeepers work hard keeping the buildings clean but several students don’t make that job easy.

“If students would use home-training and not act like banshees then the dorms could stay and look clean,” Malmberg resident Armond Carter said. “There is always trash outside of doors, on the ground and there is sometimes a foul odor.”

“I’ve seen trash left in the lobby and entrance,” Roe resident Brandon Smith said. “People leave their alcohol bottles among other things because they expect it to be picked up.”

Gooding hall resident Ciara Hamilton said she has a suggestion for improvement.

“The toilets are not clean and there is always trash,” she said. “Our dorm girls should be scheduled to clean the bathroom at a certain time and, when done, have a sign out sheet.”