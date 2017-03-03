By Evan Anderson, The Whetstone



Junior Christian Chaney said he doesn’t mind paying for a TO-GO box at the cafeteria.

“I think it’s beneficial enough for the students to pay the $5,” he said. “The students are always on the go in between classes, so the boxes can really come in handy.”

Many students think the green TO-GO boxes are valuable, but some students dislike paying for them since they already have paid for a meal plan.

The boxes, $5, are provided to students at the entrance of the cafeteria. Students must give their school IDs to the cashier at the entrance. They have 15 minutes to gather as much food as they want to and then return back to the cashier to receive their ID.

Some students are satisfied with the box.

“I believe the payment for the boxes holds students more accountable,” senior Brandon Smith said. “I prefer takeout, though, because I’d rather take my meals to my room and eat there most of the time. “

Some students said the TO-GO boxes should be free.

“This would allow us save our money and be able to eat whenever we wanted, wherever we wanted,” said sophomore Anthony Christopher. “The caf isn’t always open and some students have a lot of classes, so it would help when they need a quick snack.”

The cafeteria is open every day of the week, including weekends from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. till 6 p.m.

If students lose their green box, they have to pay another $5 for a new one.

“There should be a way to verify that you actually bought a box before hand so you don’t have to buy a whole new one if you lose it,” Christopher said.

Freshman Paige Hailstock said people have the option to eat wherever they want to.

“Some people may not be comfortable eating their food in the caf,” she said. “Everyone should have a chance to eat peacefully and if they choose to pay five extra dollars to eat elsewhere, then that’s on them.”

It’s a bargain, Chaney said.

“You get to keep it the whole time you’re at Wesley and use it whenever you feel like bringing your food back to your room.”