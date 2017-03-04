By Sydney Stump, The Whetstone

The women’s lacrosse team are down in numbers but up in hard work and determination.

Last season, the girls’ lacrosse team had seven players on the bench who were ready to fill in when needed. This year there are only four.

The team also has a new coach, Coach Jillian Lontz.

Team captain Kate Brennan said fewer players are nothing the girls can’t handle.

“My goal for the team is to work hard together and overcome this small rollercoaster we have,” Brennan said. “A lot has changed for us this year so it’ll definitely be a challenge, but I have no doubt that we can overcome it.”

Lontz said the goal is to always remain competitive.

“Never let a game be pre-determined and always go out 100 percent,” she said. “I also hope for these girls to have the best record in Wesley lacrosse so far.”

The team has been working hard to prepare for their season both on and off the field.

“Not only do we go into practice every day with competitive energy and continuous encouragement but we also put in work off the field in the weight room,” senior Allison Perugini said. “We also have team bonding, which is important for chemistry on the field.”

The players and the new coach already have gotten close.

“Coaching at Wesley is amazing because we’re all close and we really have a family-oriented vibe,” Lontz said. “This team is also really supportive of each other, and these girls put in the work to do what they need to do.”

Brennan and Perugini said the team already has clicked with the new coach.

“That closeness makes for good chemistry both on and off the field,” Perugini said.

“Being a part of a team that is so hardworking and loving and welcoming is my favorite part,” Brennan said. “I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to step on the field with them every day.”

The women’s lacrosse team won their first game Feb. 18 against Hood College.