By Kristen Griffith, The Whetstone

At the beginning of the Founder’s Day ceremony, Jason Hansen spoke about his late wife, Millie Steele Hansen, a former nursing student who graduated with her Bachelor’s in 2004 and received her Master’s in 2010. She died Oct. 6 and left behind a scholarship and stethoscope in her name that went to sophomore Kayla Ryan.

“It was hard not to get emotional because I’ve heard so many amazing things about Millie,” Ryan said. “I’m really honored and know I’m going to think about her compassion every time I use my stethoscope.”

Faculty, staff, friends and family gathered in the theater to watch recipients receive their scholarships, department awards and faculty promotions March 15.

Students walked across the stage and receive their awards after Provost Dr. Jeff Gibson and Vice President of Institutional Advancement William Pritchard announced their names.

“I realized (the scholarship) means so much more because it’s not just money,” Junior Eukaria Asamoah said.

Asamoah received the Vaughn Smith Collins Memorial Scholarship during Wesley’s Founders Day ceremony at the Schwartz Center.

“I felt proud to be sitting there,” she said.

Every year, Wesley encourages students to apply for the endowed scholarships.

“This year we awarded scholarships to 76 students for a total amount of $130,000,” Cathy Nosel, director of development, said.

Junior Francis Quartey said he was grateful for his reward.

“I applied freshmen year and sophomore year and I didn’t get it,” he said. “I almost gave up on this one.”

Quartey received the Norman M. and Eleanor H. Gross scholarship and said he received a decent amount of money.

Quartey and Asamoah also sang in the Wesley College choir who performed “The Water is Wide,” toward the end of the ceremony.

After the scholarships were given, one name was called for each department to receive an academic departmental award.

Senior Shardae Freeman was given the Exercise Science departmental award.

“I didn’t think I’d be the one to win this award out of all the other students,” she said.

She said students receive this award for keeping their grades up, being involved in extracurricular activities and making a difference.

“Something that stands out about me is that I have a lot of perseverance,” she said. “Whatever I want, I’m going to go for it and that’s in regards to my grades and my personal life.”