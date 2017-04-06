By Kabrea Tyler, The Whetstone

JoMae Boney keeps her mail cart beside her desk at all times.

When students open their silver or gold mailbox and see a slip inside, it’s often the highlight of their day.

The process seems to be just as thrilling to her.

An Army veteran who’s worked in a Germany post office, she’s been at Wesley for 27 years.

“Where I lived was a rural area, and my parents could not afford college, so I went to the military,” she said.

One of her assignments was to work in the post office.

“I was active military for 3-½ years. I then worked at an Army post office handling all military messages.”

She learned a lot in the military.

“What I learned in Army post office, has applied to what I do now,” she said. “I traveled and helped a lot back then, and I try to now.”

Not only does she place or log mail, she assists students and faculty in other ways.

“The most frequent problem is student forgetting or losing their combination,” she said. “To help them, I tell them to take a picture of it and store it in their phone.”

Whether it’s placing mail in boxes, logging in packages, or answering a question about any type of mail, Boney said she makes sure the job is done and will lend a hand if you need it.

“I help instruct students on how to address an envelope, and packaging outgoing mail,” she said. “I try to help them the best way I can and give them advice to help save them the most money.”

Boney hates messes.

“My theory is everything has a place and that’s where it should be.”

She likes working with students.

“I’ve gotten close to quite a few,” she said. “Most of the kids I’ve worked with have still kept contact with me.”