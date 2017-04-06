Sydney Stump, The Whetstone

As a member of APD (Alpha Phi Delta) pulled the winning name for the drawing for a Play Station Four on the evening of Feb. 22, the fraternity didn’t expect the uproar that came from the crowd.

The person whose name he called out wasn’t there.

The fraternity decided on the spot that it would keep pulling names until a winner was present.

Freshman London Young was in the audience as the first name was pulled.

“People were cussing and yelling, saying it was unfair (because the first winner didn’t happen to be there), and the fraternity boys looked confused on what to do,” she said.

A winner wasn’t named until the fourth name was pulled, senior Ahmad Crews.

“The crazy thing is I had just put my name in the raffle,” Crews said.

As the crowd applauded for the winner, others were still upset.

Among the names pulled in the raffle was Dakota Smith, who was not pleased.

“Whether it was miscommunication, or pressure from the crowd I was still lied too,” he said. “I was told I didn’t have to be present to win and the fact that my name was pulled and I didn’t get the PS4, is pretty upsetting.”

The APD held the PS4 raffle after L.E.F.T’s (leaders empowered for tomorrow) dodgeball tournament on Feb. 22.

“We decided to have both events on the same night in order to bring out more people,” President of L.E.F.T Jamal Earls said.

The raffle tickets had cost $2 for one ticket, $5 for three tickets, and $10 for five tickets.

Volunteer Ryan Ortiz ran the table a couple days and said there was miscommunication between the APD President and Vice President, Lucas Saffose and Christian Earle.

“The president and vice president were at the table on different days due to class schedules,” Ortiz said. “The vice president was telling (students) they didn’t have to be present – they just had to write down the student ID number. The president however, said you had to be there to accept it.”

APD has returned the money to the people whose names were pulled that were not present at the event.

“It’s always hard to please everyone in a situation like this,” Ortiz said. “Not everyone is going to be happy with an event like a raffle because there’s always going to be someone upset that their name wasn’t drawn.”