Joyrenzia Cheatham has a Cannon T3 camera on her desk.

The camera allows the junior to take more pictures in less time and with higher quality.

Her eyes see more angles that most of us do at first glance.

“I take pictures of people in any state they may be feeling and I see myself as them,” she said. “That’s how I get good pictures.”

She aspires to become a sports photographer for a professional sports league.

“I love watching sports,” she says. “So, I just put together my love for sports and photography together.”

The Multimedia Communication student does not like wearing something that you will see everybody else wearing.

Sometimes she wears one of her twenty-six caps from her wall that has either a football or baseball team logo with jeans and vans.

The caps are display on three rows on both sides of her walls. Each cap has its own color and design.

She would rather have her hats hanging on the wall then bunched up in the corner.

Out of all her caps, the blue color Chicago Cubs’ baseball caps is her favorite.

It’s the logo.

The hats reflect her aspiration to become a professional sports photographer.

“I have thick hair, so I thought that hats were too small for my head,” she said.

Along with the collection of caps on her wall, she has a large poster of New York City and parts of the Whetstone newspaper with the pictures she took of football games.

She said the newspaper reminds her how far she came as a photographer.

Photography became a passion with her after she took photography and videography classes with Professor Douglas.

“The videography classes helped with me with editing, different shot composition, and putting it all together and making it an effective video,” she said.

Recent jobs at Wesley have help her work on her videography and photography skills, from recording games to doing promotional videos for the lacrosse team.

Cheatham will continue to use her Cannon T3 camera for future projects – while wearing one of her caps.

“If you do what you love, then you will never have to work a day in your life.”