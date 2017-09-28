By Kierra Whitaker, The Whetstone

Q: What is your current position at Wesley College?

A: I am the Assistant Dean of Students/Director of Residence Life.

Q: How long have you been working at the College?

A: I have been working at Wesley for a little over a month now.

Q: What do you enjoy about working at Wesley?

A: I enjoy working at small private institution and Wesley certainly fits that bill.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about Wesley so far?

A: I love the energy here. The flow of campus is always active, with students being out and about. And I can see that the faculty and staff are for the students.

Q: Why did you start working at Wesley?

A: I like that the history of Wesley is founded in Faith. Also, my wife’s family is from out this way. Moving here has allowed us to be closer to them.

Q: How long have you been working in this field?

A: I have been working in Higher Education/Student affairs for eight years.

Q: What made you work in this field?

A: I started working in Higher Education because of the mentors I had in my life during my undergraduate years.

Q: Did those mentors have an influence on you?

A: Their influence made me want to help others and provide them with the same opportunities and experiences that they gave me.

Q: Where did you attend College?

A: Geneva College

Q: What degrees did you receive?

A: Bachelor of Arts – Christian Ministries/ Youth Ministries, and Master of Arts – HigherEducation/ Educational Leadership.

Q: What is your favorite quote?

A: “The time is always right to do the right thing” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

A: To be true to who you are. Be open to learn and grow but find your foundation.

Q: Where were you born?

A: I was born in Northwestern Pennsylvania. Titusville, to be exact.

Q: Favorite thing to do?

A: When I am not spending time with my girls I would say it is playing golf. I also enjoying going fishing.

Q: Any additional information you would like to tell?

A: I am a Die Hard Pittsburgh Sports Fan. Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. In fact, Pittsburgh has so many rings it should be its own planet!