By Shenandoah Lush, The Whetstone

Dr. Jordan Kinsey is no stranger to leading a band. Having taught in high schools and colleges all over the country, he came to Wesley after teaching wind (instrument) conducting at Rutgers University.

Kinsey’s agenda for Wesley’s band program includes boosting participation, implementing a new music education program, and making the best sound to represent Wesley College.

He said he intends to employ his two-part philosophy, which includes the growth of the band and improving its quality.

“It is going to take a long time. It is not going to happen overnight,” he said. “My goal is to grow by five or ten percent each year—and to not cheapen what we have.”

Secondly, Kinsey said, “Students always want to be a part of programs that are of good quality.”

Sophomore Anthony Cinque, a percussionist in the marching band, said to get quality means hard work.

“I want us to put in more effort. Individuals need to push ourselves to get better,” he said.

Freshman and saxophone player Cami Luschen said she believes the band needs more people to sound good.

“There are people [at Wesley] who play instruments, we just need them to play with us,” she said. “Wesley can get boring if you are not doing anything.”

Cinque said Kinsey wants to make the band better.

“He’s straight-forward,” he said. “I like that.”

Kinsey said he hoped to establish a new music education program by next fall.

“One of the reasons I was hired, and one of the most exciting things about this position, is the new music program,” Kinsey said. “This is going to change the band program more than anything.”

By focusing on the concert band and making it a year-round program, Kinsey said he intends to offer music education majors hands-on “laboratory experience” so students can immerse themselves in the program.