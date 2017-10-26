By Dylan Morris, The Whetstone

Q: So what is it that you teach at the college?

A: I teach political science, specifically everything on the American side, from American politics to all the institutions, policy, etc.

Q: How long have you been at Wesley?

A: This is my seventh year at Wesley.

Q: Have you always been teaching political science?

A: Yes, since I decided that this was my specialty going into grad school. The classes, my job as a teaching assistant, early teaching, all have been American-related.

Q: What got you into political science in particular?

A: I actually started college as a French and English major. I wanted to teach French and I loved English and literature. I had always been interested in politics and social issues, but I didn’t really see it as a field of study for me. So I took an American politics class and the professor, Dr. Chang, awakened this interest in political science, although my interest was more on international politics then. I didn’t shift that till I went to grad school.

Q: Where are you from?

A: I’m originally from Springfield, Mass. I’ve lived all over Massachusetts. I lived in Worsester for 13 years after I graduated.

Q: Where did you go to college?

A: I started in Castleton State College in Vermont and then I transferred to Assumption College in Massachusetts to finish my bachelor’s degree. I got my masters degree in Public Administration and Non-profit Administration from Clark University in Worsester. I got my PhD in Boston in Public and International Affairs from Northeastern University.

Q: Do you have any hobbies?

A: In my free time, I like to read a lot. I’ve always loved to read. I also like to cook a lot, garden, do things around the house.

Q: Who’s your favorite author?

A: Favorite author? Of all time? Kurt Vonnegut.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: I love coffee. I’d have to say mostly vegetables and stuff: tomatoes, avocados, mushrooms. Chocolate does end up in the top three as well. And pie. I love pie. I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 15, so that’s about 30 years and I’ve been a vegan for 20 years.

Q: If you could give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

A: If I hadn’t made the series of choices and stupid mistakes in my life, I wouldn’t be here. But Id probably tell myself to not be so hard on myself. While it has helped me get a lot done and it helps me achieve, sometimes overachieve, I’m sometimes not very nice to myself. I’m far nicer to other people than myself. But I’ve always thought that if I deal with the worse things I could say toward myself, then I wouldn’t be fazed by what other people say.