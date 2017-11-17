By Althea Mignone, The Whetstone

Fairy God Sisters of Delaware Host First Annual Fairy Factor

Sophomore Daaron Williams liked the worm eating.

Seeing it. Not doing it.

“I was impressed by the worm eating,” he said, “but I would never do that myself.”

The Fairy God Sisters of Delaware on Halloween hosted what president Jasmine Adams, said she hoped to be the first of many annual Fairy Factors – a pun on Fear Factor.

Contestants didn’t just eat worms. They held ice and popped balloons. Each contestants signed a waiver to participate in this event.

The Fairy God Sisters usually do one event on campus per month. They came up with Fairy Factor after a brainstorming session.

Adams said no other organization has done anything like it.

“I excited to see something like Fear Factor in real life,” freshman Wuanye Rogers said. “I’m a fan of the TV show.”

Sophomore Ashli Moore said she wasn’t surprised by the number of students that attended and participated.

“With cash prizes, people wanted to play and are willing to do a lot, which makes it entertaining for the audience.”