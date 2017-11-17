By Christian Bailey, The Whetstone

Creative Attributions president Corey Johnson said his organization got about $3,000 last year from the Student Government Association.

The problem was, it wasn’t spent, so they lost it.

This year, CA is getting the most money out of all student organizations.

“Then, my org didn’t have any shows,” he said. “We couldn’t even get a rollover because none of our money had been spent. This year, I promise, Creative Attributions will be (great),” he said.

This year’s budgets were distributed Sept. 11. Creative Attributions (CA), the modeling team, received the largest budget this year, at $6,831.25.

The organization was originally given $6,100, but CA President Corey Johnson said his organization needed a larger amount.

Johnson said he plans to spend every cent of his organization’s budget this year to ensure that students see a dynamic show.

“Our budget is reasonable,” he said. “We are able to get all of our necessities, like shoes and costumes.”

New Student Government Association President Betty Lee said she wants to be open with students about where and how their money is used.

Each organization’s budget is calculated based on the number of events they have during the year, Lee said. The exact guidelines can be found in the SGA Constitution.

The Black Student Union (BSU) is one of the most popular organizations on campus. President Rex Chege said he believed his organization can accomplish all of the goals it has set for the year with the budget of $3,277.99.

“My E-Board and I are satisfied with the budget we were allocated,” he said. “No changes needed to be made as a result of the budget. A rollover of $777.99 was factored into our requested budget of $2,500.”

BSU hosts weekly discussions covering topics typically held in one of the first floor rooms in Malmberg Hall. The reservations for the rooms are made at the beginning of each semester.

“On top of discussions, a main event will take place in the mid to latter part of the semester,” Chege said. “This semester, the Black Student Union is hosting a ‘paint n sip’ in the underground as a way for students to discover new outlets to coping with stress.

BSU will be providing the painting materials and will also be serving mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails) to each of the students that attend. Their budget will be used to cover the cost of the materials and drinks.

A large chunk of the BSU budget is spent during the spring semester when the organization hosts BSU Week during the middle of February, and also the annual block party in the Dashiell Amphitheatre.

The Student Government Association gets the money to distribute to student groups through student fees, which cost $45 each semester.

The organizations have to spend at least 75 percent of their budget during the year. If they do not, they will not receive new money the following year.

Organization leaders who think their budgets aren’t enough to execute events have other options.

They can always ask SGA for more money, or the organizations can raise money by fundraising or co-sponsoring events.

If students have any doubts or questions about the student organizations budgets, they can be discussed at the SGA meeting on Thursday in the Underground.