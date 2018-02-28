By Joyrenzia Cheatham, The Whetstone

If you thought the shuttle bus could not get any better, you might want to think again.

The shuttle added a new stop to the Dover Towne Center, which includes Ross, Ulta Beauty, Shoe Carnival and Outback Steakhouse.

“We added the stop at the request of a student,” SGA President Betty Lee said.

“We took the idea to congress and they approved it.”

The shuttle has already been a success this semester.

“Forty-four students rode the shuttle on Saturday, Jan. 27,” Lee said. “It was the most successful day yet.”

Lee also noted in the SGA meeting on Jan. 22 that about 200 students used the shuttle last semester.

Freshman Ariel Checa visited the new stop the first day it ran.

“I feel like it is better that we have new stops and more choices,” she said. “Ulta is one of my favorite stores so I am excited to go.”

The Wesley shuttle runs on Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. The Shuttle picks up students from Lot A to drive students to the five locations, Target/Safeway, the Dover Mall, the Dover Towne Center and Wal-Mart.

Alissa Rinchere said she enjoys the shuttle and the new stop.

“It’s great and I like it a lot,” she said. “I wish I had used it more last semester.”

It also doesn’t cost students a thing – almost. Student fees cover the cost of the shuttle.

The SGA said it saved students $6,000 this year.

“Last year, they used a coach bus service that cost SGA over $8,000,” SGA President Betty Lee said. “This year, we found shuttle drivers to drive the Wesley vans, which will only cost a little over $2,000.”

“It is very helpful because it is free,” Rinchere said. “I do not have to use or pay for an Uber ride.”

Not only do students enjoy the shuttle, but shuttle driver Angela Guild enjoys it, too.

“All of the kids are respectful and nice,” she said. “I have had no issues with students so far so that is good.”

Guild said the additional stop is not a big deal.

“It is the same because the new stop is in the route,” she said. “I am sure students don’t like it when you have to ride past Five Below on the way to Wal-Mart but it is just apart of the route.”

When a student takes the shuttle, students must tell the driver what time they would like to be picked up. If students have any questions about the shuttle, they can email SGA President Betty Lee at betty.lee@email.wesley.edu.