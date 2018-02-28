Kierra Whitaker, The Whetstone

The Student Activities Board (SAB) reports it has an eventful semester planned. The student organization holds the majority of events on campus.

“We will be taking trips to D.C. in February and New York City in March,” Jeanerre Smith, SAB president, said. “We want to take students to places they may have not experienced before.”

Some of the planned events include Wesley Wildin’, a comedy improve game that proved very successful last spring, along with other events such as movie nights and arts and crafts.

“The events are very creative,” junior Tariah Edmonds said. “They listen to the ideas of what the student body says.”

“I always love to support SAB”s events,” sophomore Edward Major said. “The events that they have are not boring.”

Kabrea Tyler, SAB vice president, said she was excited for what’s happening in March.

“March is Women’s History Month,” she said. “We get to celebrate some phenomenal women in history and also students can come out to make dream boards.”

A dream board shows one’s future goals and inspirations through images.

The organization printed and distributed a calendar of events not only sponsored by SAB but also events by the Office of Campus Life and Alcohol and Other Drugs Education.

Mark Berry, director of Campus Life and SAB adviser, said he has positive hopes for all of the events.

“Pop out,” Berry said. “Wesley is what you make it. If everyone markets the events the correct way and gives feedback the event turnout will be awesome.”

Berry said he has attended every event that SAB sponsored this semester and expects to be at more.

“There is some type of knowledge students can gain for coming out to these events some way, somehow, he said. “Each event is full of substance.”

Former SAB President Korey Edmonds said he thinks the events are making progress.

“(The adviser) has changed since I was president about a year ago, so things may be a bit different,” he said.

The biggest event most students are waiting for is Homecoming Reloaded.

“I’m ready to see what they have in store this semester” senior Maya Shuler said. “The previous Homecoming in the fall was cool. We actually had a party.”

Homecoming Reloaded will be during the second week of April. Events are still being decided by the executive board.