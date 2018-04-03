By Joyrenzia Cheatham, The Whetstone

The Muslim Student Association hosted a fast and dinner in the underground on Mar. 1.

Fasting is the voluntary act of not eating for a period of time. Muslins participate in Ramadan where they fast for a month for religious beliefs.

Sahar Aljunaidi, who is apart of the Muslim Student Association, said the event was about awareness.

“It brings awareness to the issue of hunger,” she said. “It is also showing the Islamic way of life and practice to eliminate stereotypes.”

Muslim students and non-Muslim students participated in the fast. Doris Tremble was one of them.

“I decided to support to the fast to clean my body and try something new, something different,” Tremble said.

Ahmad Crews said he participated because of his mother.

“My mom was raised as a Muslin,” he said. “When it was brought to my attention I took the opportunity because it would give me knowledge of the practice.”

Nyair Stanford participated because of his brother.

“My brother is a practicing Muslin,” he said. “He also participates in Ramadan so I thought it would be interesting to do it.”

Deja Montgomery participated to show support to the Muslin Student Association.

“I wanted to be apart of a different culture.”

Jayson Feld participated due to his own religious beliefs.

“I am a Christian and fasting is apart of our religion,” he said. “I did it since there was an event and I other people were doing it and that there would be a fellowship afterwards.

Students started the fast at 6:30 a.m. and finished at 5:55 p.m. Students who wanted to participate in prayer did so then they ate.