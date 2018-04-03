Christian Bailey, The Whetstone

Junior Jordan Dillard likes that many times Wesley security guards help students in a timely manner.

“Other times they keep you waiting,” he said. “They’re not consistent.”

Lack of consistency seems to be the main complaint from many Wesley students about security.

Head of Security Walter Beaupre said students can rely on security if they are close to campus.

“If a student is off campus but within a few miles and for whatever reason they find themselves uncomfortable to walk back, and if a security guard is available, they will pick them up,” he said.

If a student on campus feels threatened, he or she can pick up one of the five blue telephones located around the campus.

Some students questioned whether campus security will come to their rescue if they needed help.

“If I was ever in trouble I would call the police,” junior Haneefa Weems said. “They would actually attempt to help me with my problem. Security will have me write a statement and forget about me.”

Beaupre said he understands students’ concerns and criticisms.

“Please keep in mind we prioritize calls by type of call,” he said. “For example, if someone first calls because they need something unlocked and as we are on the way, we receive a call about a fight, responding to the fight takes priority.”

Weems, a desk assistant in Malmberg Hall, said she has seen security act too slowly.

“People get locked out of their room or building, they’ll call security and have to wait a really long time before anyone shows up,” she said.

Even in her freshman year, Weems noticed an issue.

“Ben [a former Wesley student] got shot at (but not hit) close to campus and came running in the building,” she said. “He went to security and they just told him to write a statement. That does not make me feel like my safety is ensured.”

Beaupre said students are security’s No. 1 priority.

“When a student provides a written statement, depending on the circumstances, we will follow-up with that student,” he said. “Regardless, we will take the student’s statement and document the incident in a report and forward the report to the Student Conduct Office for review. If necessary, they will get in contact with the student for any follow-up.”

Some students said they call 911 before they call for Wesley security.

“They say they’ll help you with car problems or walk you to your dorm, but they’re not always there to do it,” junior Landon Hall said. “Depending on the situation I’m in, I’ll try to handle it myself or call the police. If that doesn’t help, then I’ll call security.”

Junior N’deye Diame saw security act right on time.

“This student took a drug at a party and was going crazy,” she said. “Ms. Angie (a security guard) came and calmed him down. She did her job, which is great.”

Wesley security provides students with a list of safety precautions they may take if they are ever in a safety-compromising situation.

The steps include:

If you have an emergency, immediately notify Dover Police at 911.

Never walk on or off campus alone. Always walk with a friend or in a group.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Stay on well-lit and well-traveled pathways.

Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get out of the area as quickly as possible.

If you need an escort, contact Safety and Security at 302-736-2436 for assistance.

Do not prop Residence Hall or other campus building doors.

If you have an unknown person in your Residence Hall, contact Safety and Security at 736-2436 or contact your Resident Assistant (RA) or Resident Director (RD).

Lock your Residence Hall room EVERY time you exit the room to protect your valuables.

