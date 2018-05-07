Britney Whitby was frightened and unsure what to do when she and her 2-year-old daughter were evicted from their Harrington home.

They now live at Shepherd Place Emergency Shelter on South Governors Avenue.

The single mom, who has epilepsy, said she had nowhere else to go after her former fiancé was arrested for robbing a bank and she could not pay the bills.

At first, she did not like Shepherd Place, not only because she didn’t like that she had to be there, also because of the place’s strict rules and curfew.

“When you’re coming off the street or coming out of your own home, you’re used to doing things your way and it’s a whole new environment here,” Whitby said. After three months at Shepherd Place, Whitby said she has formed great connections with not only the staff but other residents.

“It really is like a family here,” she said.