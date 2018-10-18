By Cheyenne Graden; The Whetstone

Senior Nicole Bader had trouble when it came to the new ordering screens at the Grill Works on the first floor of College Center when she tried to use the “meal swipe.”

She selected a food combination – including an entrée, a side and a drink – that should have qualified her to use a meal swipe. It was 7:30 in the evening, so she didn’t think she should press the button that said “Lunch.”

When she got to the register, she told the worker she wanted to use a meal swipe.

“Did you click the meal option?” the worker asked.

Bader told her that the only selection was for “Lunch.”

The worker did not let her use the meal swipe because hitting “Lunch” was the only way the swipe worked.

Lesson learned: students who want to use their meal swipe cards can do so only after 2 p.m., and only after hitting “Lunch.”

This is one of several lessons students had to learn when they returned to school Aug. 18, and were amazed to see the renovations in The Den.

The Den was used by many students to hangout, do homework, eat lunch and grab a snack. Now there are four TVs and more places to sit.

“I always go to the den so that I can get my lunch,” sophomore Amir Holly said. “Now instead of going back to my room to eat, there are plenty of places I can sit.”

Holly said he also likes to go to the Den to watch football games.

Aramark Food Service Director John Sullivan said Aramark wanted to give students more space.

“We wanted to have an area that students could come and enjoy a snack/meal, but also to have an area that is inviting to hang out with friends,” he said.

The seating area was not the only area that saw renovations.

The College and Aramark decided to change the Wolverine Stop to the P.O.D. Market.

These renovations include new food options, a new design and a computer-ordering system.

Bader was not the only student who had problems with the computer.

“As with any new technology we have had our headaches,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the assistant food service director, Adam Solum, was working to troubleshoot and fix any issues.

“We are now in a good spot with the self-order kiosks and the new POS system,” he said.

Some students noticed their favorite foods are no longer offered.

Bader said she used to get nachos from The Den almost every day the past three years.

Junior Sadie Saclamente said she has had trouble finding vegetarian options in Grille Works.

She tried to order a chicken quesadilla without the chicken. She got it, but she thinks there should be an option for a plain cheese quesadilla with two different prices.

Saclamente said the Grille Works has only three options for vegetarians, which include a veggie burger, a salad – and a cheese quesadilla only upon request.

Sullivan said students should expect more changes.

“We will be renovating the serving area of Dulany Hall next summer,” he said. “There will be new action stations, deli and salad bar, hot food lines and grill.

P.O.D. Market Hours

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Grille Works Hours

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.