By Rahim Harris, The Whetstone

Q: Where are you from?

A: Originally from New Oxford, Pa., but now I live in Dover.

Q: What was your major in college and what college did you attend?

A: Environmental Science and Marywood College, which is now a university.

Q: How did you end up working at Wesley?

A: I was looking for a part-time job when my son started kindergarten so I could afford to put him into Catholic school.

Q: What does your typical workday consist of?

A: To give student access to different rooms and buildings according to their major, make IDs, give out parking permits, and answer the phone to answer questions that concern any of the things I mentioned.

Q: What are the pros of working your job?

A: Interacting with students and getting to know new freshman faces.

Q: What are the cons of the job?

A: Getting fussed at by students who receive parking violations, especially when it’s not my fault. I get the tickets from the security guards who write up the tickets. Getting fussed at by students who get boots placed on their car isn’t fun either.

Q: How many children do you have?

A: I have two sons, Michael and Ethan.

Q: What is your date of birth?

A: March 9, 1970

Q: What is your favorite sport and team?

A: Football because when I was 13 I went to see the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Colts before they moved to Indianapolis. Ever since then I fell in love with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: To go running on my off days, I believe exercise is the key to staying sharp and feeling great.