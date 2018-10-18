By Loutchina Jacques; The Whetstone
Q: Date of birth?
A: 8/14/1954
Q: Born and raised?
A: Born and raised in Cresson, Pa.
Q: Favorite music and artist?
A: I really like Rihanna
Q: Where did you go to college? What was your major?
A: Penn State University for undergrad, majored in Math. Masters at University of Delaware, Math secondary education.
Q: What drew you to this field?
A: Because my friends struggled with math and I was able to help them.
Q: How long you have been teaching?
A: Forty-three years, 33 years at Dover High school and 10 years at Wesley full-time.
Q: What aspect of your job do you find most challenging?
A: Meeting all the different style of learners
Q: How do you overcome them?
A: Try to get the students to come in one on one for extra help.
Q: What do you enjoy about being a math teacher?
A: When I see a person finally get the concept, a light bulb moment.
Q: Math can be a challenging subject for some learners. How do you make your lesson engaging for students?
A: Try to use different techniques and methods, such as for visual learners
Q: What might you do for more visual leaners?
A: Use graphics, making them white things down, drawing pictures and making tables.
Q: How have you changed your style since you started teaching?
A: Using new technologies, adapt to the new technologies in the classroom.
Q: What are some new technologies you had adapted?
A: Using a different graphic calculator and the starboard.
Q: What words of wisdom can you share with recent graduates who are preparing to start a teaching career?
A: Be overprepared for class, don’t waste any time. Make sure students stay active. Be patient.