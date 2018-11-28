By Brielle Braxton-Young; The Whetstone

Senior Doris Tremble is one of only a handful of students who have taken advantage of the food bank.

“It’s a great way to save money, especially when you are in a budget,” she said.

After reading articles about food deprivation of college students on campus last summer, Dean of Students Wanda Anderson and Chaplain Bonnie Karen Mullen teamed up to bring a food bank to Wesley College.

They also found a sponsor, The Harry K. Foundation, which supplies 30 food banks in the state.

“I try to go every two weeks, just like I would go to the market,” Tremble said. “Every time I go there is something new. I am paying for my tuition by myself, so I don’t have extra money to spend on food.”

Junior Alexis Bynum goes to the food bank at least twice a month.

“My first experience at the food bank was last semester, and it was really interesting because I never really knew there was a food bank on campus,” she said. “I got food and dish detergent when I went and I even told my friends about it.”

Junior Isaiah Mitchell, who lives off campus, said the food bank is a great resource, especially after long practices.

“I use the food bank but I have only been once this semester,” he said. “The first time I went, I got the maximum limit I could get so I’m still stocked on food. I got things like cereal, pasta, and soup.”

The food bank was first opened last spring semester, and offers canned goods, breakfast cereals, pasta and laundry detergent, among other goods.

The limit that a person may take at one time is 30 pounds of food and five pounds of toiletries.

Any student may go to the food bank from 2-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and on Friday by appointment only.

The Food Bank of Delaware donates to Wesley’s food bank.

“We are not allowed to take any donations from the people outside, just the things that come from the Food Bank of Delaware,” Mullen said. “However we do have a private food bank with donations from the outside.”

The donations from the Food Bank of Delaware come about once a month.

“Food doesn’t go that quickly here,” Mullen said.

Tremble said the food bank responds to students’ needs.

“Some students were asking her for rice, and two weeks later, she has a whole shelf full of rice,” she said. “It went quickly, too!”

Junior Tyron Henry said he’s heard of the food bank but has yet to use it.

“I’ve seen it around on social media, and I have also seen people post about it,” he said.