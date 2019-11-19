By Connor George; The Whetstone

Q: Where were you born and raised?

A: Born in Phoenixville, Pa., but raised in Boyertown, Pa., which is about which is about a five-hour drive from Dover.

Q: Favorite kind of music?

A: I dabble in all kinds. I don’t really have a favorite but if I had to choose, it would say soft rock. I grew up around it.

Q: Favorite movies?

A: Ever since I was young, I have always loved the Star Wars saga. When I was younger, I always wanted to go to outer space. It was like an escape from the real world whenever I watched it.

Q: How long have you been working for the school?

A: I have been working for the school as ASC (Academic Support Center), monitor for two years. I’m currently a student intern. I shadow the director of student success and retention, Christine McDermott. She has taught me a lot since I started like evaluating administrative policies, procedures, rules regulations and communication for their implication and possible impact on student retention.

Q: Why did you want to work for the ASC?

A: I appreciated the staff and viewed it as one of the most professional departments at Wesley. When I first was at Wesley College, I had no idea what I wanted to do, but then I started making connections and found a passion for helping others.

Q: What drew you to this field?

A: I had a bad year and the department helped me on my feet and kept pushing me because they saw something in me that I could not for a while until I started to look back and see how far I have come.

Q: How have you changed since you’ve been working?

A: I have taken on a lot more responsibility and have become a lot more professional, organized, and a better person. I have learned to time manage more properly and be more open-minded on others’ viewpoints.

Q: Is there anyone you want to be like?

A: I admire the heart and work of Christine McDermott because I view her as a well-educated and strong individual. But I want to put my own twist on situations.

Q: What rewards do you personally get from this position?

A: I get satisfaction from helping struggling students. I personally have come from a broken home and if I can help someone get through, I will take that chance. I do not want anyone feeling like they’re lost or stuck, and lots of these students just need a little push.

Q: What was you most interesting or worst experience as a student?

The worst experience was when the school told me that I wasn’t going to graduate on time and later than expected. I felt annoyed and stuck, but my friends helped me, telling me everything was going to be OK and it was.

Q: What long term goals do you have?

I want to have my own house either in Maine or Pennsylvania because most of my family and friends live back home. I went to Maine for a friend’s birthday. I just fell in love with the area. I also want a stable job and a loving family. In the future, I would like to be a director of my own department in higher education.

Q: Do you wish you could have done anything different at Wesley College?

A: I wish that I had better work ethics and studying skills. When I look back, I wish I would have pushed myself a little more with all of my work. I would have changed how I handled some situations but I believe everything happens for a reason and I am grateful to be where I am.