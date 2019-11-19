By David Pierre

Q: How long have you been teaching?

A: This is my twentieth year at Wesley College

Q: Have you ever changed your teaching?

A: Yes

Q: What did you change?

A: The two biggest changes are homework and technology. Using a smart board changed how I taught. The main reason is consistency through all three classes, and it’s just more math options on it, like graphing.

Q: What are you currently teaching?

A: I teach nine different math classes. I teach MA 180 (Applied Math Concepts) the most and the second most is MA 102 (Intermediate Algebra). I usually teach these courses once or twice a year depending on the amount of students and who passes or fails the other classes. I teach them on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Q: What rewards do you get from teaching?

A: Seeing my students learn and high-fives in the hallways.

Q: Where did you go to school?

A: University of Delaware

Q: What was your major?

A: Mathematics with a concentration in computer science.

Q: What drew you to this field?

A: I lost my job at Citibank before I became a teacher. I lost my job because the company was bought out by Travel’s Insurance. The Citicorp side was lost because of a merger with Travelers. I started here at Wesley a month later.

Q: What was your worst job as a student?

A: Burger King manager. The hours and the pay were terrible

Q: What was your most Interesting job as a student?

A: The 1990 census, I was a lister and a numerator and office clerk.

Q: What is the 1990 Census?

A: Our government conducts a census every ten years; the next one is 2020. Our government uses the census numbers to allocate the representatives in congress. Those numbers then dole out money for schools, roads, etc., to each state. Some states can lose or gain members in the House of Representatives, potentially giving them more or less power.

Q: Where were you born and raised?

A: I was born and raised in Delaware

Q: Where in Delaware?

A: I grew up in north Wilmington, in Brandywine Hundred

Q: Favorite movie(s)?

A: Don’t have a favorite movie but I like watching movies. Comedy is my favorite genre but no specific movie

Q: Favorite book, poem, or screenplay?

A: Travel books, because I like to travel and learn about other countries

Q: Favorite music Artist?

A: Bryan Adams or U2