Brielle Braxton-Young, The Whetstone

Many students say when they are freshman they are stuck between getting involved in extra-curricular activities, joining organizations, or getting a job to earn money.

Senior Sha’vonne Johnson is one of many students who work several jobs while going to school full time.

“I work four jobs,” she said. “I am an ambassador, I work for Naomi (in Reservations), I work in the café and I am an assistant coach for the cheerleading team.”

Johnson works between 24 and 60 hours a week.

“I am lucky enough to have my mom’s support sometimes, but the majority of the time it’s me paying the bills,” she said.

Setting reminders in her phone help because she is always working.

Some students said they were balancing fifteen to eighteen credits with having a job.

Senior Ashli Moore said she has had to cut back on spending because she does not make enough to cover all her bills.

“I work about 30 hours a month through work study,” she said. “It’s still not enough for me to be able to have money in my pocket. I’ve just learned to deal with it now.”

While Moore said she has to put all of her work study money into tuition, she gets spending money from her parents every month and she has to make it last.

Freshman Ru’Sany Jacobs said students might benefit from a class teaching students how to use money effectively.

“I try to save money but it’s like I always need something,” she said. “I think if there was a big session on tricks to save money, especially when we have apps like Cash App and Venmo, where money can get sent directly to our bank account.”

Jacobs said she snacks a lot and that’s where most of her money goes. As a freshman it is hard to cook meals on her own without a kitchen, she said, so she either orders out or makes meals in the microwave.

Some students said they didn’t realize how much money they spend until they’re at school, including food and toiletries.

“I spend a lot of money on food during the semester,” said senior Alana Corry, who has to pay into the meal plan. “After a week of being back here, I was tired of the food already. If they switched it up some it would be better and I don’t think I would spend a lot of money when it comes to food.”

Corry doesn’t eat red meat so she said her options are limited. She goes to the grocery store about two times a month and gets ingredients for meals.

Some students said they save money by using the Food Bank on campus.

Senior Alexis Bynum, who lives on campus, uses it frequently.

“If I run out of things in my dorm, I make a list and see if they have what I need there,” she said. “But if they don’t, a quick run to the Dollar store and Wal-Mart doesn’t hurt.”

Wesley graduate Asia Harmon said if it wasn’t for the food bank, she might not have been able to get through her last semester of college.

“I made a trip there every two weeks,” she said. “Sometimes they were low on stuff I needed but as long as I had food I could go to the Family Dollar for personal items.”

She said students should think about using the Food Bank more often because they’ll save money.

“I would rather spend $20 on toiletries every few weeks then spend $200 on food when I can get it for free on campus,” she said.