By Loutchina Jacques; The Whetstone

Many students at Wesley College say they must work to make money to support themselves, while others depend more on their parents.

Senior Alana Corry is one of many students who works while going to school full time.

“I have two jobs,” she said. “I do work study on campus, which I use to pay $1,000 for my tuition. Whatever I make afterward I get to keep. I also have a second job as a sales associate at Home Depot.”

Junior Brandon Holland said he’s a full–time student and works to take care of his bills.

“When I did not have an apartment down here, I used to go back home every weekend to work to make extra money,” he said. “Now that I have my own apartment in Dover, going home every weekend was not cutting it. I had to find a full–time job in Dover to have enough money to pay my bills and support my lifestyle.”

He works at a pizza shop in Camden.

Many students said they juggle school, work and social life.

“It is sometimes hard to find time throughout the week to get stuff done,” senior Sydney Brokenborough said.

“I am a full–time student,” she said. “I am a part of three organizations, the Fairy Godsisters of Delaware, the National Society of Minorities in Hospitality, and now a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. Sometimes it gets hard to balance.”

Brokenborough works at Dover Downs in a kitchen after school.

“I am taking 18 credits right now,” she said. “I work from 4-11 p.m. most of the time. I try to get my homework in advance so I won’t fall behind. I barely have a social life anymore. Work and school take most of my time.”

While some students must work to support themselves, some are lucky enough not to have to.

Senior Chyna Foster said her parents help her out while in school.

“Thank God for parents, I wouldn’t know what to do without them,” she said. “I am a nursing major. So I spend most of my time studying and doing homework. My parents told me just to focus on my education so I don’t have to worry about having a job for now.”

Junior Tyler Grant also said he gets his income from his parents.

“I get my income from my parents,” he said. “I don’t go home often so it wouldn’t make sense for me to work back home. I don’t have a vehicle in Delaware so it would’ve been hard for me to work. I only work during the summer.”