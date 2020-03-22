By Kent Milligan; The Whetstone

Students and even faculty can make a good first impression to employers when practicing proper business etiquette in the workplace.

Coordinator of Career Advising Kendall Wilson-Lamourine explains the importance of a proper business etiquette.

“Proper business etiquette in a general sense is a lot of soft skills,” she said. “It’s how you communicate, present yourself like your handshake, being on time for work, being dressed appropriately, and making sure when to put in your resume and follow up with it.”

A proper business etiquette in the classroom can also help students further their skill set in the workplace.

“You develop some of those soft skills with how you interact with your professors and you model that doing it here and duplicating it in the workplace to eventually get the job in the field you want to work in after graduation,” she said.

Sophomore Daphne Leighty, an elementary education major who works at The Great STEMporium in Lewes, said she dresses well for interviews.

“When I was interviewed, I wore khakis and a nice shirt,” she said. “I brought in a resume and examples of lesson plans I had done involving science activities for kids.”

Leighty said it’s good to ask and answer all questions.

“I was polite, answered all their questions,” she said. “They asked if I had questions and I asked. It looks good when you’re asking questions too.”

Wilson-Lamourine said it’s never too early to start good habits.

“Some programs (such as nursing) may not want you to come to class in, for example, sweats, because of observations, clinicals, and internships,” she said. “They want you to get into that practice of how you dress. When you wear professional attire, you feel and build more confidence because when you’re polished in your appearance, you’re more polished in your communications,” she said.

Leighty also said more experience has made her better in business situations.

“Over the years I’ve definitely gotten better in interviews and how I present myself in business situations,” she said. “Before I was very shy but now, I’m much more open and I’ll talk more. They want to get to know you as a person, make sure where you’re applying is the right fit for you.”

Wilson-Lamourine said practice makes perfect.

“I also do mock interviews and other different scenarios so if you’re concerned or nervous with how to present yourself and even getting a better sense of soft skills, I can help out with that,” she said

Wesley College offers events geared toward career building

2/ 12 – Preparing for Graduate School – CC206|12 p.m.

2/ 26 – Career & Grad uate Fair Etiquette – CC206|12 p . m .

3/ 11 – Career & Gradu ate Fair Etiquette – CC206|12 p . m .