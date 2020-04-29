By Brielle Braxton-Young, The Whetstone

It was supposed to be one of the best times of the school year for most college seniors.

Some were either going to or coming back from spring break, and before they knew it, they were either told to stay home or were sent home packing, unable to say goodbye to friends, professors, or enjoy their final moments.

Seniors all over the world had their final two months of college cut short due to COVID-19. While every school handled the situation a little differently, the question on every senior’s mind was, What happens now?

Many schools have been updating their students weekly and offering support.

Some seniors at Wesley have mixed emotions about the situation.