By Kierra Whitaker, The Whetstone

Wesley College students who were on Federal Work-study (FWS) or Wesley Workship (WWS) will still get paid through to the end of the semester, according to Wesley College officials announced on April 16.

Financial Aid Coordinator Howard Flamm said students although they are not physically doing their jobs they will still get paid regularly.

“The Department of Education has stated that Federal Work-study employees will continue to be paid according to their work schedule as was created at the start of the semester,” he said.

The Federal Work-study program is a federally funded program that provides part-time jobs to students who have a financial need as determined by the US Department of Education (DOE) and the Student Financial Aid Office (FAO) using a completed, valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Vice President Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer Denis Stark also confirmed that students will get paid.

“Wesley is continuing to pay faculty and staff, as well as student workers,” he said. ” None of the government funds for Emergency Aid to Students are being used for this purpose.”

Students are to be paid according to the payment schedule in the Student Work Programs Handbook, which is the 1st and the 15th of each month.