Photo: Bryant King

By Bryant King; The Whetstone

Q: What do you teach here at Wesley?

A: The last few years I have taught the following courses. Advance First Aid and Emergency Care, Motor Learning, Personal and Community Health, Wellness Lifestyles and History and Philosophy of Kinesiology, Sports Sciences and Sport

Q: How long have you been a professor at Wesley?

A: I have been an instructor at Wesley since fall 2006.

Q: Why did you choose kinesiology?

A: Physical Education is a discipline that falls under the field of Kinesiology – its basic definition is the study of human movement. Physical education’s focus is mostly on how physical activity can benefit one’s overall health. When I was in school at the University of Delaware, I enrolled in a physical activity course. It was in this course that I started my interest in learning more about how human movement impacts one’s overall health and wellness.

Q: What is some advice you’d give to a student thinking about studying kinesiology?

A: Kinesiology has many different sub-disciplines or career paths. Do your research on where you would like to focus and what the expectations are for that path.

Q: Where are you from, have you been in Delaware your whole life or move here for Wesley?

A: I grew up in Hockessin. I have lived in different areas of Delaware most of my life, with the exception of a summer in Florida and a couple of years in South Carolina.

Q: What college did you attend?

A: I graduated with a B.S. in Physical and Health Education from the University of Delaware. I then attended Wilmington University and graduated with a Masters in Education in Applied Technology.

Q: What hobbies do you have outside of teaching?

A: I have three children who have always been involved in sports year-round, so my main hobby is watching them play. Maddy, 21, goes to the University of Delaware, she used to run track and play soccer; Kevin, 18, plays baseball and basketball at Caravel Academy in Glasgow, Del.; Chrissy, 15, goes to Smyrna High school and plays soccer.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Pasta!

Q: What is your favorite type of music (artist/song)?

I enjoy listening to a wide range of music. High school it was Grateful Dead; college it was Rolling Stones; more recently, Kenny Chesney – I’ve gone to every concert of his for the last five years.

Q: What is the part of kinesiology that you enjoy teaching the most?

A: I would have to say the connection between being physically active and the positive impact it has on one’s wellness.