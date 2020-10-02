By Justin Blunt; The Whetstone

Q: How long have been you been teaching?

A: I have been teaching since 2012, I started at Delaware State University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Then I got a full-time job at Wesley.

Q: How have you changed your style since you started teaching?

A: I’ve learned to be patient and understand where students are coming from. I’ve pretty much have stayed the same throughout the years.

Q: What have you taught at Wesley and what are you currently teaching?

A: I have taught traditional art studio and I still do now.

Q: What rewards do you personally get from teaching?

A: I like helping someone with drawing. I have also made friends with students that have taken the class. Helping students oversee obstacles. I feel honored when students come to me about things.

Q: Where did you go to school? What was your major?

A: I went to culinary school; I didn’t finish that. Then I went to Scott Community College in Iowa. I went to Southern Illinois for art. Then I went to University of Delaware to major in fine arts for my bachelor and master’s degree.

Q: What drew you to this field?

A: I always liked art as a kid. I didn’t pursue it at first because I didn’t think I could make a living out of it. So, I did culinary because it still had art in it. Then I met my wife and she persuaded me to continue art and that is was a possibility.

Q: What was your worst or most interesting job as a student?

A: I worked in kitchens. My most interesting was working in a library. We got to repair books and documents. I worked in a family kitchen and it was the worst. I left that because they didn’t pay me after the restaurant went broke.

Q: Born and raised?

A: I was born and raised in East Moline, Illinois. When I had married, my wife and I moved to southern Illinois in 2006. Then moved around here in 2010. Been around here for 10 years.

Q: Favorite movie(s)?

A: Nightbreed by Clive Barker. It is about many species of monsters living in a city underground beneath a cemetery. The character designs are super weird and imaginative. In the end it is a story about really crazy monsters, but the bad guys turn out to be the humans.

Q: Favorite book, poem, or screenplay?

A: My favorite poem is “The Bells” by Edgar Allen Poe. It is about different kinds of bells. So, it has a very magical musical quality to the rhythm of the words. And Poe paints pictures with words very beautifully. Ultimately, it is poem about the different stages of a human being’s life, each stage described by a different type of bell.

Q: Favorite music or artist?

A: Heavy metal, Glenn Danzig is my favorite. I like playing guitar, it’s loud and it makes me feel strong. It was the scene I was around, get with my buddies and play it loud. The music gives me strength and pumps me up

