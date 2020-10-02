By Damani Eason; The Whetstone

Q: Where were you born and raised?

A: I was born and raised in the city of Dover.

Q: Did growing up in Dover play a role in what you wanted to be in life?

A: Yes, it did. I did not realize that living in Dover played a role, but it is all I have known. From a young age, I knew that I wanted to be a counselor. I always wanted to help people. Living in a small community like Dover, everyone helped each other out. I did not realize that until I traveled to other places. The aspect of Dover being a small town played a role in what I wanted to be in life.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: I think my favorite movie changes with time. Empire Records. Mallrats. Those are movies that I grew up on. Pride and Prejudice is a constant replay for me. The love story is what really attracts me. I prefer to watch movies like romantic comedies and the daily life of/biographies.

Q: If you describe yourself in three words, what would they be and why?

A: The three words that I would use to describe myself are contemplative, happy, inspiring. The reason why I choose contemplative is because I always like to think before I speak. The reason why I choose the word happy is because I always try to present a smile under my mask. My mother always taught that it is so much easier to smile and be positive than to be negative. So, why not smile? I have always prided myself as being someone who has a happy outlook on life. I choose the word inspiring is because I want my own happiness to inspire others.

Q: What was your childhood like?

A: It was a good childhood. My friends and I would go on adventures. My parents got divorced when I was young. My dad was a pilot, so we never had designated quality time together. I did not have a regular nuclear family, but my parents still made it work.

Q: What is your official title at Wesley College?

A: Career Advising Coordinator. Basically, I do everything career-related, connections with employers, networking. Also, when it comes to career advising, you help students find out what they want to do. You spend most of the time helping students figure out where they want to be. Also, I’m an advisor to the freshmen class. They can come to me whenever and I can help them get settled.

Q: What is your typical day off from work look like?

A: Hopefully, it is relaxing. The day usually starts early. The best day usually consists of not getting out of my PJs and relaxing with my family. The typical day off is spent with my husband and son, trying to find fun things to do to keep my 2-year-old son occupied. My truly favorite thing to do on my day off is sitting on the beach with coffee, a good book, and my family.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part is the students. When the students really get it and you get to see the light bulb go on. Especially with the AS198 course, it is the skills that we teach them and want them to apply to things across the board.

Q: What is one tip that you would offer to students who want to be involved with students?

A: Recognize that you are always learning. You must be a student before being a teacher. I personally struggle with teaching a student because I do not come from an education background, I have to constantly learn new techniques. You must figure out the best way for you to learn how to help the students.

Q: What inspired you to take this position?

A: I wanted to give back to my alma mater. I graduated from Wesley in 2004. I was not invested in clubs or organization when I was attending college. I wanted to give back to the place where my dreams came true. I was 8 and a half months pregnant when I interviewed for the job, so they were taking a gamble with me. I was able to connect the career part that I love and stay in my hometown.