By Justin Blunt; The Whetstone

I was disappointed to hear about the sports at Wesley being shut down after this semester.

I learned about the decision from my baseball coach, Bret Underwood. He called our team via Zoom and told us the news.

Late on Feb. 15, we received a mass email from President Clark about the end of D3 sports.

My question is: Why didn’t they tell us this news earlier? Why did they wait until the last couple months of school?

Instead of telling us that our athletics would be taken away, too, both Delaware State University and Wesley decided to wait months later to tell us.

It’s going to be hard for some people to find a new school to play for. For me, the recruiting process for baseball is about over when it hits springtime.

Lucky for me, I found choices: Marywood University, Gwynedd Mercy University, and Methodist University are giving me the opportunity to continue my baseball career.

I think Wesley and DSU representatives should have told us about the acquisition at the same time so students can plan out what they are going to do.

I know some people are having a hard time trying to find schools that will allow them to play and get their education. We deserved the right to know sooner about what is happening with our sports.

This season has a different atmosphere because it is our last season ever. My teammates always say they are playing for each other all the time and to go out there and play every game like it’s your last.

This year those words mean a lot more than usual. We are going to be the last people to ever play under the name of Wesley Wolverines.

For the student athletes who were recruited to play here next year, what’s going to happen to them? Are they going to be able to find a new school to play for?

The school should have told us sooner so those kids could have time to find a new home. A lot of athletes are going to end their careers because of the ending of sports here.

We deserved better than this.