By Sara Sanchez-Contreras; The Whetstone

I transferred from DSU to Wesley my sophomore year, in 2018. It was a better fit for me. It had been hard to form relationships with my professors at DSU.

Wesley helped me realize the kind of college I liked going to and where I can flourish. The professors at Wesley showed me they genuinely cared about their students. I’ve built relationships with my professors and advisors in the couple weeks when I started back in 2018.

The news of the DSU acquisition made me question what I was going to do and if I’m going back to DSU. I didn’t like my experience there when I was a freshman in 2017.

I am a first-generation student who needed a lot of help, and when I reached out, I didn’t get the help I needed. When I did get “help,” I felt like I was brushed to the side.

When I found out about the acquisition, I was upset that Wesley destroyed a good thing when the leadership failed to raise money and sold out to DSU.

When I first came to Wesley, they never spoke about their financial problems, and if you never bring a problem up to awareness then you can never get the help. I see now the lack of leadership and saw there was no initiative to get the institution money and keep it going.

Even though I have negative memories about DSU, I believe, with the knowledge I have now of the college process, I can stick it out there for one more year and be done.

But I will always be a Wolverine at heart.

Wesley College professors and my advisors showed me that going to college was worth finishing. They showed me that I matter as a student and am not just another number.